Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shares of SHOP opened at $40.76 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

