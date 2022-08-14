Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Declines By 16.9%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 586,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cepton Stock Down 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPTN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 791,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,585. Cepton has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cepton by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
