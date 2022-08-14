Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increases By 10.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 17,440,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $98.21. 2,534,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,254. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

