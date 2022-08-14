Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Decreases By 33.3%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

Christian Dior stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $134.32 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.