Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Decreases By 33.3%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Christian Dior stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $134.32 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55.
Christian Dior Company Profile
