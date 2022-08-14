Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Increases By 11.1%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of CINGW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cingulate stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cingulate were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

