Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Decreases By 32.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of COSM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Cosmos has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Cosmos ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

