Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Drops By 25.5%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 22,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

