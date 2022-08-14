Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 16.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 959.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMF remained flat at $52.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.75.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
