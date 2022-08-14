Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 16.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 959.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMF remained flat at $52.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

