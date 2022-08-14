Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Drops By 36.6%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $62.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DCC has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $87.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86.

Several research analysts have commented on DCCPF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.58) to GBX 7,500 ($90.62) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

