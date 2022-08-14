Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Grows By 10.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRDW. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth $497,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth $109,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 946,015 shares during the last quarter.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Down 7.0 %

DCRDW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,931. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

