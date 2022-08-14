Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 40.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

