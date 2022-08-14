Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Increases By 35.7%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Fabrinet Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of FN stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $100.66. 98,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,956. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
