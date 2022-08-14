Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 30.1%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

