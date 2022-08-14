Short Interest in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Increases By 48.9%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.