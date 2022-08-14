Short Interest in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Increases By 50.0%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital5

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIA. RPO LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

Shares of GIA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. GigCapital5 has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

