Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Increases By 49.6%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,249,200 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 1,503,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Glencore Price Performance

GLCNF stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Glencore has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

