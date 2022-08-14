Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Grows By 14.9%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 target price on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.