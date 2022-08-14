Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Grows By 14.9%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 target price on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

