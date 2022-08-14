Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Increases By 14.7%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. Icade has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $88.18.

Get Icade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.