Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 41.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. 60,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About IMPACT Silver
