Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 41.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. 60,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

