Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Increases By 14.8%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

KRP stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 162.07%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.