Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Decreases By 17.9%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KINZW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,993. KINS Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.