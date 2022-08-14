Short Interest in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Expands By 40.3%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

KludeIn I Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,753. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of KludeIn I Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

