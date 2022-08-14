Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 17.7%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 259,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 189,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $767,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,929. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

