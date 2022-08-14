Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Expands By 23.8%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 14,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,473. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

