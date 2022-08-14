Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Drops By 21.9%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,630. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

