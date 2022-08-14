Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Drops By 20.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mastermind Price Performance
MMND stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Mastermind has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
Mastermind Company Profile
