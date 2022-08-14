Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Drops By 20.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mastermind Price Performance

MMND stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Mastermind has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

