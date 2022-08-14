Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Decreases By 37.9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMIZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.10 ($8.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Further Reading

