Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Increases By 38.6%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Motus GI Price Performance

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 627,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,977. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,402.92% and a negative return on equity of 181.21%. Equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 7.28% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

