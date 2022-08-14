Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Declines By 38.3%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

NXPGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC started coverage on National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

