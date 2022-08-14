Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Grows By 16.7%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFS Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,446. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

