Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Decreases By 23.1%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $4.31 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

About Orbia Advance

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.