Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Rises By 32.2%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Shipping Trading Down 44.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 58,705,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.05. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

