Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Rises By 26.6%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 947,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Sunday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,720. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

