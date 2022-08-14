Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Rises By 26.6%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 947,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Sunday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Recon Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
Recon Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,720. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
