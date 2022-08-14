Short Interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rises By 21.9%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

RYTM traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,926. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

