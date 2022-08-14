Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Drops By 30.2%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.