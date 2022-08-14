Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Grows By 19.3%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Silgan by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 295,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

