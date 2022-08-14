Short Interest in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Rises By 15.8%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

SKYT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 276,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

