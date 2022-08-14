Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Drops By 26.3%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 377,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Articles

