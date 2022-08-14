Short Interest in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Decreases By 31.0%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Townsquare Media by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
