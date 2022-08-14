Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Decreases By 24.6%

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James upgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 452,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Featured Articles
