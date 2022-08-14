Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Decreases By 24.6%

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James upgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 452,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

