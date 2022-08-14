Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Drops By 31.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,690,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 37,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. 26,450,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,159,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.