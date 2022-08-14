Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declines By 25.6%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $48.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

