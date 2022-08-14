Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Drops By 19.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 114.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

