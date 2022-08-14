Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Drops By 19.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $82.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.