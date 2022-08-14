Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Grows By 43.4%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of QQQN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.90.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

