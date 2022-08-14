Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Grows By 43.4%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of QQQN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.90.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
