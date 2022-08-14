Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declines By 35.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

CXSE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 400,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $58.58.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

