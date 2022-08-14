Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.21. 209,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

