Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

