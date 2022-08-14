Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.