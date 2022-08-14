Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SILK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 182,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

