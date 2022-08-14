SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $229,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $428,000.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

RBCAA stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $911 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBCAA. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.