SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SilverCrest Metals worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SILV stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

